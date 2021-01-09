Santee School Bus District suspends bus routes due to lack of bus drivers

The Santee School District says it's lost 7 drivers just this week - causing it to suspend several bus routes. This mirrors a national school bus driver shortage.

SANTEE, Calif. — An upset father, who did not want to be identified, whose 12-year-old son is in the seventh grade at Pride Academy at Prospect Avenue in Santee says he is angry his son was able to ride the school bus for his first week back but now, that option is no more.

“They let us know Friday that that was not gonna happen right now for 6 to 8 weeks, and it’s super hard and super late notice to let us now, and what am I to do as a working parent?”

The ending of some bus routes mirrors what is happening across the country and county for a bus driver shortage. The dad said the district transportation official told him that his son’s route was most affected because it had the least amount of kids riding.

Santee School District suspends bus routes due to lack of bus drivers like many School Districts across the country. @SSDKristin says “in the past, we would have substitute bus drivers, but we don’t have any substitutes and are currently down 7 drivers as of today.” 🚌 @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/LqaXvJ82gq — Heather HOPE (@HopeNEWS8) September 2, 2021

In a statement from Santee School District Superintendent, Dr. Kristin Baranski writes:

“Santee School District is experiencing bus driver shortages this school year, which has caused us to suspend general education routes for students.

In the past, we would have substitute bus drivers to help us fill in when a driver calls out ill, etc. but we don't have any substitutes and we are currently down seven drivers as of today.

If you have any qualified bus drivers or even those are willing to learn, please send them our way! It is absolutely our intention to bring these routes back into operation as drivers are onboarded in our district."

The dad said he is disappointed with the school district and driving his son to school each day hasn't been easy due to traffic and drop-off crowds. He says he wished district offered more incentives to hire bus drivers, but for the time being, "We are just going to kind of ride it out for right now."

It is unclear just how long the school bus routes will be shut down, but the school superintendent says she hopes she will be able to get more bus drivers hired in Santee soon.

