Santee Walmart reopens after heavy law enforcement presence seen at the store

CBS 8 crews saw one man taken into custody by the sheriff's department before the store reopened.

Example video title will go here for this video

SANTEE, Calif. — A Walmart in Santee has reopened after it was shut down for most of the day. The San Diego County Sheriff's Department warned the public to be aware of a heavy police presence at the store.

CBS 8 crews watched the sheriff's department arrest a man around 7:30 p.m. Sunday and soon after the store was able to reopen.

A person on scene told our crews the man was climbing on the shelves in the store and refusing to get down. This prompted the closure and response from law enforcement.

"It's kind of insane that it happens just a few blocks away from you but you hear it time to time," said Travis who was planning to shop at the store.

Dozens of Walmart employees waited outside as they and the store's security guards turned customers away.

"It's crazy and makes you afraid to go into stores these days," said Cindy, who arrived at the store after it reopened.

She was surprised to hear about the store being closed for so long.

"Especially at night time, if I knew that happened I probably wouldn't have come here," she said.

She says she would like to see more done to prevent situations like this from happening.