Santee Wendy’s donates day’s profits to families who lost their homes in plane crash

One hundred percent of the money spent at the restaurant located at 9655 Mission Gorge Road from on Tuesday, Oct. 26 will go to the Morris and Campbell families.

SANTEE, Calif — A Wendy’s in Santee teamed up with the community on Tuesday to donate 100% of all proceeds to the two families who lost their homes in the Santee plane crash.

One hundred percent of the money spent at the restaurant located at 9655 Mission Gorge Road that day will go to the Morris and Campbell families.

The owner of the Wendy’s said they fed first responders after the crash, but they felt like they needed to do something more.

“It’s been a tough time with the pandemic and people might not be able to make a cash donation, but at least they can know that 100 percent of their purchase is going to go to help those families.”

The Campbell family along with the Morris’ son, Jimmy attended the event on Tuesday evening.

The general manager of the Santee Wendy’s talked to News 8 about how the generosity shows the camaraderie of the community:

“The community of Santee is getting together and coming as one. Not just individuals but the community are coming together. I mean we have been open since 5:30 in the morning and the drive-thru has been going crazy. Even donations, every little bit you can give helps.”

Additional donations can be made by cash or by card to the restaurant.

The money will be split evenly between the two families.