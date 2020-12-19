Save Del Cerro fighting against building new church in the neighborhood

Neighbors who live in Del Cerro are concerned with planned development of a large church in the neighborhood.

SAN DIEGO — A proposal to build a church near San Diego State has some residents praying for a change of plans.

A group called "Save Del Cerro" has been mobilizing with a growing Facebook Group and a petition that has already raised nearly $5,000 to stop it.

"Major traffic, that is my biggest concern," says Del Cerro resident Sarah Knoepfli.

The land on College Avenue and Del Cerro Blvd had originally been zoned and approved for 24 units of new housing but the church proposal put those plans on hold.

News 8 reached out to the All Peoples Church for comment but did not hear back. On its website, it describes the church as "A community where people from many different backgrounds and cultures are together with one heart and one mind enjoying the favor of God."