Cajon Valley Union School District asks teachers to remove LGBTQ 'Safe Space' posters from classrooms

"We want to have expression in our classroom, in our work spaces, but leave classroom student facing spaces for academia," said Superintendent David Miyashiro.

Example video title will go here for this video

EL CAJON, Calif. — Employees of the Cajon Valley Union School District are concerned over a policy update that forced teachers to remove posters promoting classrooms as a “safe space” for LGBTQ students and educators.

They took those concerns to Tuesday night’s board meeting.

In a pre-recorded video announcement played to employees during campus staff meetings on Monday, Cajon Valley Union School District Superintendent Dr. David Miyashiro directed staff to remove any GLSEN “Safe Space” posters from classrooms and any student-facing rooms on school campuses.

Miyashiro said the posters were in violation of school board policy which prohibits materials that solicit funds for an outside organization or position the school district on “any side of a controversial issue.”

“Based on conversations I’ve had with many of you, I know the following announcement will not land well with many and may be perceived as a step backward,” Miyashiro said in the video statement to employees.

According to the GLSEN website, the organization has helped K-12 school campuses navigate LGBTQ issues in education for more than two decades. The group provides educational resources to educators to use in their classrooms.

In the video statement, Miyashiro says the civil rights of LGBTQ individuals have become a political debate creating tension at conflict at school board meetings.

“On one hand we have the extreme left, and other hand we have the extreme right. Both sides are doing so much damage and causing so much harm,” Miyashiro said.

Since the video's release, CBS 8 has received several emails from both parents and staff upset over the posters' removal.

One counselor said board members have been going into classrooms and taking them down, adding:

"As a counselor what are we supposed to do? Get rid of our signage and not letting this be a safe place? Kids come into our office because of the "safe place" sign. Everyone is welcome."

CBS 8 asked Miyashiro about those concerns and if educators have resources within the district.

“Yeah, and that was the primary concern of the governing board. We have over 60 counselors. We have school staff that are trained and we don't want our kids going outside where we can't monitor and control for their safety,” said Miyashiro.

Miyashiro explained instead of marginalizing groups, the district wants to celebrate each individual person.

So, while promoting outside groups isn't allowed in certain settings, he says symbols, pictures and other meaningful items are.



"We do have so many LGBTQ staff that we love and cherish and we want them to continue to share their pictures of their families and their loved ones and their affiliations just in their work spaces," Miyashiro said.

Miyashiro told CBS 8 that if a teacher chose to display a pride flag on their desk, they would be permitted.

As for how this issue came about in the first place, Miyashiro says a board member brought the posters to his attention, telling them they violated board policy.

While Miyashiro did not name the board member, Anthony Carnevale, who was just elected last year, has criticized GLSEN in the past, including just four days ago on his public Facebook page.



CBS 8 reached out to him Tuesday, but have not heard back.