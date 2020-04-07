Scott Erskine dies in prison due to COVID-19

Erskine was sentenced to death in San Diego County on Sept. 1, 2004, for the first-degree murders of the two boys.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Scott Thomas Erskine, 57, who had been on California’s death row since 2004, died on July 3, 2020, at outside hospital from what appear to be complications related to COVID-19.

On March 27, 1993, 13-year-old Charles (Charlie) Keever and 9-year-old Jonathon Sellers rode their bicycles to the Otay Riverbed area in San Diego.

Their bodies were found two days later.

DNA samples from the victims matched Erskine, who had been in state prison since May 2, 1994, serving a 70-year term from San Diego County for several consecutive and concurrent sentences of oral copulation with force as well as sentences for penetration with a foreign object, rape and possession of a firearm by an ex-felon.

Erskine was sentenced to death in San Diego County on Sept. 1, 2004, for the first-degree murders of the two boys and was admitted onto death row on Dec. 27, 2004.