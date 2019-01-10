SAN DIEGO — Assemblyman Todd Gloria, D-San Diego, announced Tuesday that he received the endorsement of Rep. Scott Peters, D-San Diego, in his run for San Diego mayor.



Peters was heavily rumored to enter the mayor's race himself in January before announcing a re-election run in the 52nd Congressional District, saying that he could better serve San Diego residents in a Democratic House majority. Peters is currently the second-ranking member on the House Energy Subcommittee and the third-ranking member on the Environment and Climate Change Subcommittee.





"I'm endorsing Todd Gloria because San Diego needs a mayor who can look forward with both optimism and pragmatism, one who is willing to seek consensus, and do the right thing even when it's the tough thing," Peters said.



Gloria has also received the backing of the San Diego Police Officers Association, Service Employees International Union Local 221, SEIU United Service Workers West and SEIU Local 1000 in the last two weeks. His list of endorsements includes former Gov. Jerry Brown, the San Diego County Democratic Party and Rep. Susan Davis, D-San Diego.



"Our campaign is focused on moving San Diego forward by embracing our identity as a big American city," Gloria said. "Doing this requires strong leaders at all levels of government, which is what we have in Congressman Peters."



The mayoral race also includes San Diego City Councilwoman Barbara Bry and activist Tasha Williamson. A Republican has yet to enter the race for the technically nonpartisan position, but City Councilman Scott Sherman has been rumored as a potential candidate.



Bry and Gloria have received the most high-profile endorsements in the race. Rep. Mike Levin, D-Dana Point, former Assembly candidate Sunday Gover and the pro-choice political recruiting organization Run Women Run have all endorsed Bry since she launched her candidacy in January.