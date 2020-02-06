Scripps Health reopens last 3 San Diego clinics closed since March

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Scripps Health announced Tuesday it has reopened the last of its outpatient clinics that were temporarily closed in March after state and county officials issued shelter-in-place orders in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Patients may once again visit Scripps Clinic Liberty Station, Scripps Clinic Coronado, and Scripps Clinic Bariatric and General Surgery in the Hillcrest neighborhood for the same range of medical services that were available at those sites prior to their closure, with the exception of radiology, laboratory and Scripps HealthExpress services at Scripps Clinic Liberty Station -- which have not yet been restored there. During the closures, patients had been redirected to other Scripps sites that remained open.

RELATED: Scripps Research looking for blood samples from COVID-19 survivors



Operating hours at Scripps Clinic Liberty Station and Scripps Clinic Bariatric and General Surgery are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. At Scripps Clinic Coronado, operating hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday, with some appointments periodically available on Friday between those times.



"We want everyone to know that the safety of our patients and caregivers is our top priority," said Dr. Ghazala Sharieff, Scripps' chief medical officer.



"We are very thoughtfully and cautiously phasing in a return of services to make sure that we have what we need to protect our patients and staff -- from personal protective equipment to disinfecting supplies -- to ensure the safety of everyone in our facilities," Sharieff said. "Scripps clinics and hospitals are safe places to receive medical care for everything from preventative health visits at our outpatient clinics to heart care and cancer treatments at our specialty clinics to immediate medical issues at our urgent care facilities and emergency rooms."



Scripps hospitals and clinics are taking steps to keep patients and caregivers safe, including requiring all staff and patients to wear masks, screening all patients and visitors before they enter Scripps facilities, isolating patients with coronavirus from other patients, using stringent cleaning protocols, and not allowing visitors except under special circumstances. Those who are allowed inside must wear a face covering.



Patients and visitors to all Scripps facilities should bring their own face coverings with them to help protect themselves and others.