Scripps Ranch DJ killed in Denver, suspect at large

People across the United States are mourning his loss, including his dad, and old buddies.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — A graduate of Scripps Ranch High School was shot and killed in Denver, seemingly by a complete stranger, who was kicked out of a club by a security guard just minutes before.

There still hasn't been an arrest.

People across the United States are mourning his loss, including his dad, and old buddies.

Jason Perry, 45, used to work at Pazzo's Pizza in Scripps Ranch. He was also voted class clown, back in '95. Perry went on to DJ and make the world a bit brighter.

"Always the life of the party, always lit up a room. I like to use the word bombastic when I think of Jason. He was outgoing, had a big heart and a lot of love," Nic Fiorina said, who played ball with him as kids, then the two worked together through high school.

"He loved Star Wars, he loved movies, he loved cinema and he loved music. Good dude," Fiorina added.

Another friend from Scripps Ranch was also shocked to hear the news.

"The way he died is not what I expected. Just terrible - I'm heartbroken," Viet Nguyen said.

Tuesday night Jason Perry was DJ'ing at a club in Denver Colorado on Federal Blvd. where he also served as a security guard.

"There was a customer getting rowdy," Frank Perry said. His dad said Jason escorted him out and minutes later, the man returned and opened fire right there in the parking lot, all before 10 pm.

"This is a shock to our entire family, just a senseless murder of our son. The bright side of all of this, he died doing what he loved and that was entertaining," Frank said.

Denver Police are only saying that this homicide remains under investigation, but Jason's dad is of course hopeful for justice. He says the club where the shooting happened has been cooperative and empathetic.

"They do know who he is. One protocol at the club is that they take your picture and get your ID, so it's only a matter of time," Frank said.