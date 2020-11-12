Police responding to shooting in Scripps Ranch

Police are now at the suspect’s residence trying to get the man to turn himself into custody.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Police are searching for a man who allegedly shot at another man in Scripps Ranch.

Police confirmed they received a call about a possible shooting shortly before 2:30 p.m. When officers responded they didn’t find anything but shortly after that they received a call from someone who said he had been shot at.

When officers located the victim they found bullet holes in the vehicle, but no one was injured. The victim told officers he knew the suspect and that the suspect lived a block away.

