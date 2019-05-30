A 16-year-old El Camino High School student managed to escape a man who jumped her and put her in a bear hug as she was on her way to class Thursday morning, authorities reported.

The girl was walking to the east on Mesa Drive in Oceanside shortly before 7:30 a.m. when the stranger -- a thin, unkempt man who appeared possibly homeless -- walked by her in the opposite direction near Vanilla Way, police spokesman Tom Bussey said.

Once past the teen, the stranger turned around and grabbed her from behind, Bussey said. During an ensuing struggle, they fell to the ground, after which the girl was able to break free and run to safety.

The victim described the would-be abductor as a balding, roughly 5- foot-9-inch, 150-pound white man in his 50s. The perpetrator, who had a scab on right side of his neck, was wearing baggy, dirty black jeans and a tan pullover sweatshirt with a zipper at the chest.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Oceanside police Detective Brandon Baird at 760-435-4690.

Letter Sent to Parents:

In an overabundance of caution we want to share with you an incident that took place today. This morning, a student on the way to El Camino High School reported an attempted abduction. The student is safe, and reported what had happened when she arrived at school. We immediately reported this incident to the Oceanside Police Department.

According to statements made to police and our staff, the student was walking to school and near Vanilla Way and Mesa Drive when she was approached by an unknown male. The student was able to free herself and continued on her way to school. This is an ongoing Police investigation and there is an increased patrol in the area and there will continue to be an increased police presence on and around the campus as a precaution. We are cooperating with the OPD and ask that anyone with information related to this incident please call the Oceanside Police Department at 760-435-4690.

We understand that situations such as this are troubling. The safety and security of our students is our number one priority. We will continue to provide the safest environment possible for our students. Please remind your student that if they feel uncomfortable or threatened by a stranger to speak up. Some best practices include: telling your child that if a stranger ever approaches and offers a ride, treats, or asks for help with a task, such as helping find a lost dog, your child should step away, firmly yell "No!" and run away from the area immediately. Your child should also tell you or another trusted adult what happened.

Thank you and please feel free to contact the school if you have any questions or concerns.

Spanish Version:

Como medida de precaución queremos compartir con ustedes un incidente que sucedió el día de hoy. Esta mañana, una estudiante en camino a El Camino High School reportó un intento de secuestro. La estudiante está a salvo, y reportó lo que había pasado cuando llegó a la escuela. Nosotros inmediatamente reportamos este incidente al Departamento de Policía de Oceanside.

De acuerdo con las declaraciones que se hicieron a la policía y a nuestro personal, la estudiante estaba caminando a la escuela y estaba cerca de las calles Vanilla Way y Mesa Drive cuando se le acercó un hombre desconocido. La estudiante rechazó los avances y siguió caminando a la escuela. Se está llevando a cabo una investigación por parte de la policía y va a haber un aumento de patrullas en la zona y como precaución habrá un aumento en la presencia de policías en el plantel escolar y alrededor del plantel. Estamos cooperando con el Departamento de Policía de Oceanside y pedimos que si alguien tiene información relacionada a este incidente que por favor llamen al Departamento de Policía de Oceanside al 760-435-4690.

Entendemos que situaciones como esta son preocupantes. La seguridad y protección de nuestros estudiantes es nuestra prioridad principal. Seguiremos proveyendo el ambiente más seguro posible para nuestros estudiantes. Por favor recuerden a su estudiante que si se siente incómodo o amenazado por un desconocido que digan algo. Unas buenas prácticas son: decirle a su hijo o hija que si un desconocido se le acerca y ofrece llevarlos a algún lado, o dulces, o pide ayuda, como por ejemplo para buscar un perro perdido, debe separarse, gritar "¡No!" con firmeza y dejar la zona corriendo inmediatamente. Su hijo o hija también le debe contar a usted o a otro adulto de confianza lo que pasó.

Gracias y por favor no duden en contactarse con la escuela si tienen preguntas o inquietudes.