Scuba diver drowns in Mission Bay

The man was an experienced diver according to San Diego Lifeguard Lt. Rick Romer but he could not confirm if the man was an instructor.

SAN DIEGO — A man in his 70s drowned in a scuba diving accident in Mission Bay on Sunday, according to San Diego Lifeguard Lt. Rick Romero.



The agency received a call just after 9 a.m. reporting a person missing in the water in the area of Mission Point, Romero said.



Romero said a dive group was supposed to meet the man in the water but were unable to locate him. The group went back to shore after about an hour of looking and notified lifeguards.

Lifeguards started searching in the water while their boats also patrolled the area.



One of the lifeguards with a snorkel spotted something, Romero said, and got into scuba gear to get a closer look. The lifeguard was then able to find the missing man in full scuba gear and brought him to the surface about 45 minutes after the search started.

The man was transported to the lifeguard dock and lifeguards attempted to revive him. He was pronounced dead by medics, according to Romero.

Romero said as part of the investigation into the man's death his scuba gear will be inspected.