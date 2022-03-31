San Diego Chicano Federation honors Cesar Chavez Day

More than 50 volunteers helped beautify a low-income housing complex to provide a safe outdoor space in honor of the civil rights leader.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The outside of the Trojan Apartment complex in City Heights is getting a bit of a facelift for the 200 families who live inside this complex, all in honor of the Chicano civil rights leader, Cesar Chavez.

With each brush stroke, more than 50 Chicano Federation volunteers are priming one of their communities with a fresh coat of paint, refreshing the garden and building new benches for a safe outdoor space for 200 families living in the complex.

“Not only was he an advocate for migrant workers he stood up against racism and he fought bilingual education and fought for overall empowering communities,” said Liz Ramirez, CEO Chicano Federation San Diego.

The clean-up is more than pruning the plants for volunteer Kathryne Chavez.

Her great grandfather marched on behalf of the civil rights leader in the 60's and 70's.

“My great grandfather he worked on the railroads, he worked on the farms. Him being a part of their labor acts, all the things that he bestowed upon. He makes me want to push and give back to the community and keep on going,” said Chavez, volunteer.

This is a community that is bringing together volunteers and residents of all generations in honor of a leader who still represents their voice.

“Help your community, invest in your community. It's one of the best things you can do to help everyone win,” said Fernando Ponce, a volunteer.

The Chicano Federation owns nine housing properties in San Diego for lower income families and offers resources to help them thrive.