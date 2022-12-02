San Diego City Council unveils Tom Hom street sign

"I never wanted to prove myself, I just wanted to improve society," said Hom.

SAN DIEGO — In 1963, Tom Hom became the first non-Caucasian elected to the San Diego City Council and for many years, he’s been a visionary for downtown.

You will now see the Honorary Tom Hom Avenue street sign at Third Avenue and Market Street downtown in the Chinese Historic District.

And who better to see it first than Tom Hom himself.

"I woke up this morning and I said to myself, 'I think I’ll go to Tom Hom Avenue and see what is going on,'" Hom says as the crowd laughs.

"I heard the name 'Tom Hom' since I arrived in San Diego in the 80's." said San Diego resident, William Tseng.

Hom paved the way for Asian Americans and minorities in local politics.

At age 36, Hom was elected to San Diego City Council. Until Councilmember Chris Cate, Hom had been the only Asian American elected to the San Diego City Council.

By 1962, he was Deputy Mayor of San Diego and re-elected in 1967.He was the second Asian American elected to the California State Legislature.

"He's done so much for Asian community. He is a voice for those without the voice," said Tseng.

"The City makes February 15, 2022, to be 'Tom Hom Day' in the City of San Diego," announced San Diego Mayor, Todd Gloria.

Hom played a major role in developing downtown San Diego. He was the first President of the Gaslamp Quarter Association.

The street sign is a symbol and a gift just three days shy of his 95th birthday.

The downtown crowd sang Happy Birthday to Hom.

"It's the best one I can remember. It's a great gift, a great gift," said Hom.

Hom also gave away 100 free books entitled, “Rabbit on a Bumpy Road” to share his life story and he says he is writing another book.