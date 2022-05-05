San Diego County $7.15 billion budget released

Chair Nathan Fletcher said homelessness, mental health, addiction, and cost of housing are top of mind.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County has revealed its $7.15 billion budget for the fiscal year 2022-23.

The budget will allow the county to bring on more than a thousand additional employees. Many of them will be working in key areas like mental health and child services.

"It's an expansion and acceleration in recognizing what's happening now isn't enough and more needs to be done," said Chair Nathan Fletcher, Supervisor of San Diego County's Fourth District.

He said homelessness, mental health, addiction, and cost of housing are top of mind.

Nearly 40% of the budget will go to health services. This includes funding crisis stabilization units which help in mental health emergencies and have worked successfully.

"We've made tremendous progress over the years, I mean we just brought our sixth crisis stabilization unit online, our mobile crisis response teams are responding to the needs," he said. "In many ways it's a continuation and a doubling down."

The budget will add more than a hundred positions for crisis response, helping people with mental health challenges and substance use disorders.

Addressing homelessness is a major focus.

The county hopes to create a one-time stimulus to build more affordable housing. It also plans to buy more shelters and places for homeless people to stay.

"I think people should be encouraged by how swiftly their county is moving," he said.

The county will hold community budget meetings in May and June. Public hearings are scheduled for June 13 at 9 am and June 16 at 5:30 p.m.

A revised recommended budget will be released to the public June 24 before it's officially adopted on June 28.