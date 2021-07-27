UC San Diego Health addresses security data breach

UCSD Health recently responded to a data breach involving unauthorized access to some employee email accounts.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — UC San Diego Health Tuesday addressed a recent security data breach involving unauthorized access to some employee email accounts.

UC San Diego Health stated in a press release that, "at no time was continuity of care of their patients affected by the data breach."

When the security breach was discovered, they terminated the unauthorized access to the email accounts and UCSD said they enhanced their security controls.

"UC San Diego Health is moving as quickly as possible while taking the care and time to deliver accurate information about which data was impacted," stated UCSD Health in a press release. "At this time, we are aware that these email accounts contained personal information associated with a subset of our patient, student, and employee community. We estimate this review will be complete in September."

UC San Diego Health reported the breach to the FBI and is working with external cybersecurity experts to investigate the situation and determine what happened.

Though there was a security breach with UC San Diego Health employee email accounts, there is no evidence that other UC San Diego Health systems were impacted nor do they have any evidence at this time that the information has been misused.

When the forensic review is done, UC San Diego Health plans to notify students, employees, and patients whose personal information was contained in the accounts, where current contact information is available.