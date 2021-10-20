x
SD Sheriff's: Woman's body found with apparent gunshot wound near Bonita area

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department told News 8 they are in the early stages of the investigation.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a dead female body found with an apparent gunshot wound in the Bonita area, near Sweetwater Road and Quarry Road.

According to SD Sheriff's, on Wednesday morning around 3:00 a deputy was on patrol in the area of 5700 Quarry Road in Bonita when he came across the body of a deceased adult woman. The woman had an apparent gunshot wound. 

SD Sheriff's told News 8 they are in the early stages of the investigation.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page often for updates as they become available.

