SD Sheriff's: Woman's body found with apparent gunshot wound near Bonita area

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a dead female body found with an apparent gunshot wound in the Bonita area, near Sweetwater Road and Quarry Road.
According to SD Sheriff's, on Wednesday morning around 3:00 a deputy was on patrol in the area of 5700 Quarry Road in Bonita when he came across the body of a deceased adult woman. The woman had an apparent gunshot wound.
SD Sheriff's told News 8 they are in the early stages of the investigation.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page often for updates as they become available.