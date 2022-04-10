San Diego Unified and SD Loyal team up for new joint use soccer field

The field which will be open to the community as a local park after school hours at King Chavez Primary Academy includes a synthetic turf soccer field with a asphalt track, basketball courts, hardcourts with striping and a playground. The newly renovated field sits on top of what used to be a seldom used softball field.

According to a press release, the project also features newly planted trees, concrete benches on the sideline of the field, and a ball stop fence between the field and play area.



The field is secured with perimeter fencing and several access gates. One gate allows public access to the field through the recreation center, while the other gates allow student access to the field from the campus.



The joint use field is a part of the Play All Day partnership between San Diego Unified and the City of San Diego. San Diego Unified's capital projects are funded by San Diego Unified's Propositions S, Z and Measure YY, which are local bond measures approved by San Diego voters to repair, renovate and revitalize neighborhood schools.



The field resides in the Stockton neighborhood which is bordered by Golden Hill to the north, Mountain View and Mt. Hope to the east, Grant Hill to the west, and Logan Heights to the south.