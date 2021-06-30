SDFD warns about dangers of illegal fireworks going into Fourth of July weekend

“A lot of kids are enticed by fireworks - the pretty colors, how far they shoot with the sparklers,” said Alma Lowry, Fire Captain & Community Resource Officer with SDFR. “These are all very, very dangerous. They burn hot, even though when you think they’re out, they’re not out.”



Lowry said skin burn injuries and eye injuries are both common with young children on Fourth of July.



Lowry also warned against lighting any fireworks in brush. It’s brush fire season and this could be dangerous.



Even if you find old fireworks in the garage, those can be a possible fire hazard. That’s why if you find illegal fireworks, you can carefully put them in a box and drop them off at any fire station - no questions asked.



Firefighter Paramedic Mark Alvarez said, if you see illegal fireworks in San Diego County- it means people likely drove down to Mexico or over to Arizona to buy them.



“You don’t know if you’ve got 10 seconds or one second when the fuse lights, [or] whether you’re going to be able to get away from it,” said Alvarez. “You have no idea whether it’s going to be a dud or go what we call ‘high order’ which is a massive explosion.”



Illegal fireworks are different than big firework shows you can attend at places like SeaWorld. Those are regulated by professionals.