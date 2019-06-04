SAN DIEGO — Earlier this week News 8 reported about the new pricing plans introduced by SDG&E and many customers have since reached out to say they are not happy about the change.



SDG&E informed customers the two new pricing plans will charge users based on when they use energy as opposed to just how much they use.



Under the first plan, the cost of electricity will be at its highest from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Under the second plan, the cheapest energy will be between 12 a.m. and 6 a.m., and during weekends up until 2 p.m. Customers took to Facebook to express their disapproval.



One customer wrote: “Not sure how anyone can be comfortable with this considering their current rates.”



Another customer wrote: “SDG&E has a monopoly, so we are all up a creek! There has to be more options to quit lining their pockets and stripping ours.”



One customer said, “I don’t trust anything SDG&E says.”



SDG&E has sent out letters explaining the two plans plus the option to stay on their current plan. If customers ignore the letter and take no action, they will automatically be switched to the first plan.



Though the new tiered plan will be implemented throughout California, SDG&E will be the first to roll it out.



SDG&E said that if customers would have saved more money on their previous plan, the company will credit the difference.



Customers can pick their plans online under the “My Account” tab. Customers will also be able to change their plan at any time.