'Out of control' | SDG&E customers sound off about potential rate hikes

CPUC led public meetings saw dozens of public comments against the proposal, few in favor of the proposed rate increases.

SAN DIEGO — SDG&E customers are speaking out about a plan to raise electricity and gas bill rates.

The California Public Utilities Commission held two public hearings about the proposed rate hike from SDG&E. The hearings took place at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Sherman Heights Community Center. If the rate increase is approved, it would be apart of SDG&E’s proposed 2024-2027 budget.

“This is not life, why are we having to pay for water and electricity in the first place? This should be a basic human right in America. We shouldn’t be forced to decide between feeding our families and powering our homes.” Consuelo, a local SDG&E rate payer said. “Last month, I paid more than $1,000 for our light bill. Before that, we got a bill for about $900. This is out of control,” she added.

The afternoon public meeting had at least 50 public commenters listed and lasted for about two hours. Most public comments came against the rate hike where commenters shared their bills were already too expensive and a rate increase would make things more difficult.

"The January and February commodity spike doesn't have anything to do with SDG&E," Anthony Wagner with SDG&E said.

Wagner spoke to CBS 8 outside of the public meeting and said the company has climate action goals they’re trying to meet and legislation standards to which they’re required to adhere.

"(We want to) divest ourselves of those fossil fuels and we can electrify our infrastructure. That does take an infrastructure investment,” Wagner shared. "We understand rate payers are passionate about this issue. We want to work with all of those partners to find common ground on how we build our infrastructure to meet and exceed a Net Zero by 2045," Wagner added.

Constance Slider Pierre is the Organizing Director at Turn, The Utility Reform Network. They’re a statewide group that works with community-based organizations and leaders to keep utilities like energy, gas and phonebills affordable in California.

Slider-Pierre said people should come and speak out at the CPUC public hearings and let their voices be heard. "They're the regulatory body that is supposed to take in the public's interest in a for-profit company. Companies that are for-profit and unchecked are going to do exactly what San Diego Gas and Electric is proposing - which is to make more profit. Rate payers are struggling. People can't make the bills,” Slider Pierre said.

If approved, electric customers would see their bills increase by 5.3% in 2024. Gas customers would see a 17.5% increase in 2024. SDG&E representatives say a decision on the 2024-2027 budget would come later this year.

If you want to add your public comment for or against SDG&E raising rates, you can still do so by going to CPUC's website.

A rally against raising SDG&E rates will be held at 12 p.m. April 1 at City Hall Plaza.