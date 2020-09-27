SDG&E notifies East County San Diego residents of possible power outages

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego Gas & Electric notified certain East County residents this weekend that it may have to turn off power because of elevated fire weather conditions.



The National Weather Service on Sunday issued a Red Flag Warning for Monday for inland San Diego County mountains and foothills.



Weak to moderate Santa Ana winds are expected to arrive Sunday, peak Monday morning and become weak to moderate by the end of the day, the NWS said.



"In preparation, SDG&E has activated its Emergency Operations Center to monitor conditions 24/7 and has organized personnel and pre-staged materials and equipment for response," then utility said.



On Saturday, SDG&E sent notifications to about 700 customers at risk of public safety power shutoffs by phone, text messages and email.