'The hills are alive with the sound of generators'| SDG&E fully restores power to East County customers

On Friday night, SDG&E has restored power to the thousands of back country residents forced to spend part of their thanksgiving in the dark.

JAMUL, Calif. — The lights are back on in East County.

“Come on in, we're open, sort of,” said Kristi Wolfe, Lyons Valley Trading Post employee.

The Lyons Valley Trading Post didn't have power like most folks out in the Jamul area.

“We are so done, we are over it. The generator has been running all night,” said Jonna Larson, resident.

You could hear the store’s generator humming out back behind the store.

“The hills are alive with the sound of generators,” said Wolfe.

While the generator saved the store from spoiling $1,500 in food, the ice cream melted.

“That's a goner for us, we will try to somehow recoup that,” said Wolfe.

Because of the Red Flag warning and high fire danger, SDG&E put 53,000 customers on notice that they could be impacted by the Public Safety Power Shutoff.

Starting Wednesday, more than 4,000 customers lost power and it was restored by Friday before 4 p.m.

“Candlelight dinner, Thanksgiving 2021,” said Tony Cosmano, resident.

Despite the power outage the Post’s doors did not close.

“You want to make sure they know they have a place to come even if we don't have power, the door is still open,” said Wolfe.

And open for conversation.

“It's nice to have a convenience store so we don't have to go into town, you know we don't like the city,” said Rick Isaac, resident.

One thing folks still have to go to town for during an outage is propane.

“Soon we will be hooking up to a bigger generator where will be able to provide propane in times like this, that's our biggest problem now, now they have to go to town,” said Wolfe.

While families are staying positive East County residents hope this won’t be way of life for long.

“This is going to keep happening until something, something gets fixed I know the back country is certainly getting neglected,” said Wolfe.

Around 1 p.m. just as News 8 was about leave the coolers lit up.

“Here we go, we are back in business,” said Wolfe. “That is a happy ending right there.”

SDG&E’s Public Safety Power Outage was planned until Saturday, but they suspended it Friday night.