SAN DIEGO — San Diegans are in for some changes when it comes to their energy bills. SDG&E is switching all of its 750,000 customers to new pricing plans based on time of use.

Letters have gone out to SDG&E customers to explain the two new pricing plans available which will charge users based on when they use energy as opposed to just how much they use.

There are two new plans available: a two-time-period plan and a three-time period-plan. Or customers can choose to remain on their standard plan.

Electricity will be at its highest rates from 4 – 9 p.m. under the new plans. The pricing will then drop to a lower rate after 9 p.m. and in the three-time period plan will drop again after midnight.

SDG&E says customers can compare available plans on their website by signing into the “My Account” page and clicking “compare pricing plans.” Customers can also switch programs at any time if they think they can save money with a different one.

SDG&E published the video below to help explain the time-of-use plans.