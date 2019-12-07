SAN DIEGO — A planned power outage for the La Jolla, La Jolla Shores and Soledad Mountain areas is planned from Thursday July 11 at 10 p.m. to Friday, July 12 at 6 a.m., according to SDG&E.

According to the utility company, the power outage was scheduled in the area to make required repairs to the electrical system.

A letter containing detailed outage information was mailed to residents.

There are several other planned power outages planned for San Diego County in the coming days, according to the SDG&E website.

You can always check your mail to see if you have received a letter containing detailed outage information or check the SDG&E power outage map.