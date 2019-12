SAN DIEGO — San Diego Gas & Electric restored power to customers in several areas of Mid City San Diego and nearby neighborhoods Tuesday night after an outage that lasted about an hour. The utility reported that it was assessing the outage to determine the cause.

A total of 7,763 customers were without power at one point. That number was down to 303 in La Mesa as of 6:40 p.m. SDG&E estimated the power would be restored to that area overnight.