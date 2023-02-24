SDG&E prepares for power outages due to storms ahead of this weekend

The power company increased the number of field crews and equipment available to restore possible power outages this weekend.

SAN DIEGO — SDG&E increased their field crews and equipment in preparation of the upcoming winter storm that is expected to hit late Friday and through the weekend.

The company hopes that the increased number of crews will help restore any future power outages as quickly and as safely as possible. The company's meteorology team monitor weather conditions to help crews maintain the infrastructure, according to a press release sent by SDG&E.

The company is also asking for customers to have a plan in case of unexpected outages. SDG&E asks customers who experience a power outage to visit their outage map for status updates.

SDG&E gave these tips to customers to keep yourself safe:

- If you see a downed power line or damaged electrical equipment, do not touch. Call 911 and SDG&E at (800)- 411- 7343 to report it.

- Do not touch someone if they made contact with a power line

- Secure loose outdoor items like umbrellas, garbage pins, and patio furniture to prevent them from flying away and damaging power lines.

- Drive slower and allow for more braking

- Have a essential supplies kit. Keep a battery-operated radio and flashlights handy. Do not rely on solely candles for lighting.

- Have back up power arrangements for any medical equipment