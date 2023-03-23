SDG&E wants to raise your rates: how you can speak out

The public utilities commission holds a public meeting Thursday about SDG&E's proposed rate hikes

SAN DIEGO — Do you want to sound off on the potential SDG&E rate hikes? You will get your chance on Thursday. The California Public Utilities Commission is holding two more public hearings for San Diegans to address the potential SDG&E rate hikes.

The hearings Thursday will take place at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Sherman Heights Community Center.

If the rate increase is approved, it would be apart of SDG&E's proposed 2024-2027 budget.

"This is the one proceeding in which SDG&E basically asks for as much revenue as they can get. And that revenue is gonna come from the bills of SDG&E customers," said Edward Lopez, Executive Director of UCAN, the Utility Consumers Action Network.

Lopez explained while future rate increases are likely, speaking out at these hearings can make a difference.



"Most proceedings are approved. The real question is ultimately how much of the initial SDG&E request is approved or how much has been rejected and in the past, UCAN has made great efforts to help reduce the amount SDG&E has requested,” said Lopez.

Two virtual hearings on SDG&E's proposed budget for 2024-2027 were already held on March 6th and 15th. Where customers did not hold back.

"We will continue to not pay for this. You're killing families, small businesses. And once again, you're killing our state. The answer to the public is no more." One SDG&E customer said in the virtual hearing on March 15th.

"They are unreasonable, unjust and unconscionable." Another customer said.

Paul Henkin lives on a fixed income, and says SDG&E's already high rates have forced him to trun off the heat.

"Are you waiting for someone to die. Well it may have already happened since i seriously doubt the coroner would list SDGE rates as the cause or contributing factor." Henkin said in a public hearing.

CBS 8 found SDG&E’s total budget request for 2024 through 2027 is $3.3 billion for various projects, operations and maintenance.



An SDG&E spokesperson says the proposal is centered around California's clean energy and climate change policies and regulations and 'costly' wildfire mitigation efforts.



If approved, electric customers would see their bills increase by 5.3 percent in 2024 as compared to rates this year. Gas customers would see a 17.5 percent increase.



"UCAN certainly believes in its entirely, SDG&E's request is not just and reasonable," said Lopez.