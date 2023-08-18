SDG&E steps up staffing levels, monitoring Hurricane Hilary closely

"We do not anticipate any public safety shutoffs," said Alex Welling, Communications Manager with SDG&E.

SAN DIEGO — As San Diego braces for heavy rain and high winds, San Diego Gas and Electric (SDG&E) said it has stepped up staffing levels in anticipation of the storm.

According to Alex Welling, Communications Manager with SDG&E, a team of meteorologists is working closely with the National Weather Service, monitoring Hurricane Hilary.

"They're actually providing situational awareness to our field crews," said Welling "We have several operational districts throughout our service territory and what they're doing is making sure we're staffed up and have enough resources to respond to any potential outages as quickly and safely as possible."

At sdgeweather.com you can monitor weather conditions like fire danger levels and wind gusts.

Welling said they're asking the public to make sure any outdoor furniture or umbrellas are secured to prevent it from blowing away and hitting power lines.

"We do not anticipate any public safety shutoffs for this regardless of the high winds," said Welling. "We do expect moisture with this. We were blessed over the winter with high rain. We're in a good spot as of right now, as with any sort of storm we're continuing to monitor it and if anything changes we'll make sure our customers are aware."