San Diego Gas & Electric wants to raise rates again next year

The potential rate hike would increase monthly electric bills by an average of $8.45 and gas bills by $9.16 monthly.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — San Diegans weigh in after SDG&E announced it wants to raise rates again next year. The California Public Utilities Commission held its first public hearing Monday about the proposed rate hike.

The potential rate hike would increase monthly electric bills by an average of $8.45. Gas bills would go up an average of $9.16 per month.

"I'm honestly shocked that the utility commission would even come to us again to say they're going to evaluate San Diego Gas & Electric's request for a rate increase," said La Mesa resident Audrey Clements.

The request comes as the cost of natural gas went up in January, causing many San Diegans to see their bills skyrocket. A Carlsbad resident says her bill more than doubled.

"I'm facing $300 bills with a home in the 50s. I use less than the average kilowatts per hour for my household. I can not afford to live without shaking in the cold," Patricia said.

The Utility Reform Network questioned why SDG&E is asking for a hike in the first place.

"Last week, SEMPRA, the parent company of SoCalGas and SDG&E, announced record profits of over $2.9 billion while offering a mere $16 million to community-based organizations to help struggling families," said Constance Slider Pierre, the organizing director of the Utility Reform Network.

SDG&E said the rate increase would be effective around a mid-next year if approved.

It's not too late to voice your thoughts. Another virtual meeting will be held Wednesday, March 15. Dial 800-857-1917 with passcode 1767567# to call in or access it online here.

In-person meetings are scheduled for March 23 at 2 pm and 6 pm at the Sherman Heights Community Center on 2258 Island Avenue. Learn more about the proposed rate hikes here.