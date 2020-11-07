SDG&E holds 2nd Annual Wildfire Safety Event

SDG&E will hold another drive thru event next week in Julian and then two more events in September.

RAMONA, Calif. — With fire season bearing down on California, San Diego Gas and Electric held its first of several drive-thru safety events on Saturday. The event was held at the Ramona Outdoor Community Center.

Attendees of the free event learned about wildfire safety, emergency preparedness and Public Safety Power Shutoffs from industry experts and community partners.

SDG&E also had staff on hand to provide information on:

Assistance Programs

Aviation Services

Emergency Management

Energy-efficiency programs

Engineering · Environmental Services

Infrastructure Projects & Construction

Medical Baseline Program

Vegetation Management

Part of the event included SDG&E meteorologists, Fire Science, and Climate Adaptation teams talking about what SDG&E is doing to keep the region safe.

Free emergency kit backpacks filled with supplies were given out to attendees. The emergency kit backpacks contained important items such as an emergency radio, a solar cell phone charger and a power inverter.

Organizers said 400 cars rolled through the event carrying well over 500 people.

SDG&E will hold another drive-thru event next week in Julian and then two more events in September. To RSVP to the future events, click here.

Julian Charter School - 1704 Cape Horn Ave, Julian, Ca 92036

Saturday, July 18 | 10 am - 12 pm

Mountain Empire High School - Student Parking Lot - 3305 Buckman Springs Rd, Pine Valley, CA 91962

Saturday, September 12 | 10 am - 12 pm