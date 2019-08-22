SAN DIEGO — San Diego Police is holding a news conference on Thursday talking about a scam that targets the elderly.

Police say two men are going after seniors by posing as utility workers to get into their homes and make off with valuables.

The thieves are described as dark-skinned men of unknown race, one about 30 years old and 5-foot-6, and the other roughly 40 and 6 feet tall, according to police.

At least one of the perpetrators is believed to have possibly used the same scheme to rob a home in the Bird Rock area on Aug. 1.

