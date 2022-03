SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department is investigating a homicide in the area of University Heights.

The San Diego Police Department confirmed to CBS 8, a 9-1-1 call came in at 3:47 p.m., road closures expected in the area for several hours.

Because of the investigation, El Cajon Boulevard will be closed between Louisiana Street and Arizona Street. Texas Street will be closed between Meade Avenue and Howard Avenue for the next several hours.