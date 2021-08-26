SDPD holds memorial for Sergeant Carly Medina

Thirty-year-old Carly Medina passed away on August 10 after medical complications.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department laid an officer to rest on Thursday morning. Thirty-year-old officer, Carly Medina unexpectedly passed away on August 10 after medical complications.

The department hired Medina as a police recruit in 2014. She was assigned to the Northeastern Division where she was an Acting Sergeant.

During Medina’s memorial service many friends and colleagues remembered her and the big impact she made on people in a short amount of time. She was assigned to the Northeastern Division where she was an Acting Sergeant and aiming to get a full-time promotion

Chief David Nisleit said, “I only think it is fitting and appropriate that as the police chief, that I posthumously promote her to Sergeant and that will be effective immediately. I will be handing both the family and Roy certificates during this ceremony to commemorate her promotion to Sergeant.”

Carly’s squadmates describe her as kind, caring, thoughtful, hardworking, absolutely fantastic, and humble.



Carly’s last assignment was an acting sergeant at Northeastern Division. Today, I posthumously promoted her to sergeant. She earned it. Rest easy Sergeant Carly Medina. pic.twitter.com/tdLZ5W7a4o — David Nisleit (@ChiefNisleit) August 26, 2021

Carly Medina leaves behind her parents, her stepson, Dominic, and her husband Roy who is also a San Diego police officer. The two met in the Southeastern Division after she joined the department. They started as friends and the relationship quickly blossomed.

Later in the service Chief Nisleit relayed short quotes from members of Carly’s squad which included, “kind and caring, thoughtful and hardworking, absolutely fantastic, humble, attentive and assertive.” Another Sergeant described her as, “a great leader with an incredible sense of humor.”

Carly loved animals, softball and being a cop.