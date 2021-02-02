San Diego police officer, 39, stricken and dies while on duty

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A 39-year-old patrolman with the San Diego Police Department died Tuesday after being stricken by some sort of medical emergency while on duty, the agency reported.



Officer David Sisto began experiencing shortness of breath as he and a police trainee were helping check on the welfare of an apparently intoxicated man in a Carmel Mountain-area neighborhood early this morning, SDPD Chief David Nisleit said.



Paramedics took Sisto to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.



As is standard in cases of on-duty deaths in the department, the SDPD Homicide Unit will investigate and work with the county Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death.



Sisto, who had been a member of the city law enforcement agency for more than a decade, is survived by his wife and two young children, Nisleit said.



"I want to extend my sincere condolences to Officer Sisto's loved ones," the chief said. "I also ask for the San Diego community to keep their thoughts and prayers with the Sisto family during this difficult time."