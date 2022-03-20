x
SDPD officer goes viral showing off his accordion skills

A nightly patrol on Fiesta Island turned into a viral moment, gaining over 650,000 views on TikTok.
Credit: SDPD

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego Police Department officer is going viral after he stunned a group at a bonfire with his accordion skills. 

Officer Gonzalez with the SDPD was on duty on Fiesta Island when he saw a group gathered around a bonfire.  

The group was gathered around the fire, enjoying the last night of spring and playing music. 

Gonzalez informed the group that the bonfire wasn’t safe. But before he left, Gonzalez showed off his accordion skills and began playing a song with them.

Since the SDPD uploaded the video, it’s gained over 650,000 views on TikTok and is going viral on the department’s social media platforms.

SDPD says after the song and fun was over, the group agreed to gaining better control of the bonfire.

The SDPD says this is an example of officers engaging directly with the community.

Officer Gonzalez plays the Accordion on Fiesta Island

Sometimes, we never know where our shift will take us. Officer Gonzales was patrolling Fiesta Island when he saw a group with a large bonfire that was unsafe. He saw they were playing music and singing when he approached the group. Officer Gonzales took a couple of minutes out of his day to bond with the group and show off his accordion skills. After some smiles and memories made, the group agreed to control the bonfire. Have you ever seen an officer play the accordion?

Posted by San Diego Police Department on Saturday, March 19, 2022

