Shots fired at SDPD headquarters.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Police confirm an officer involved shooting Sunday night at the department's headquarters downtown. According to police, a 25-year-old suspect slipped out of handcuffs and grabbed an officer's backup gun while he was inside the Sally port area. The suspect was then shot by officers and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It's not clear yet how many officer fired shots or how many times the suspect was hit. Police also haven't said why the man was arrested in the first place.

There is no word of any officers being injured.