SDPD police chief says department continues to mourn loss of police K9

'Sir' was a 4-year-old Belgian Malinois who joined the force in March 2022.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit told reporters Monday that losing a police K9 is like losing a family member.

"It's gut-wrenching, it really tugs on your heartstrings," said Chief Nisleit. "This is not just a dog, this is a teammate."

The chief spoke from the department's K9 training facility in Mount Hope.

Sir, a 4½-year-old Belgian Malinois, died in the line of duty last week. He was shot and killed while trying to detain a suspect at Mesa College.

According to the chief, Sir was wearing a bulletproof vest, but he was shot in an area that wasn't covered. He had been on the force with his handler for about a year and a half.

The last time the department lost a K9 in the line of duty, was back in 1994.

The unit is made up of 33 police K9s and their handlers. They undergo months of training before they go out into the field.

"We're with these police dogs all the time 24/7," said Acting Lieutenant Luis Carbajal. "They come to work with us, they go home with us. We develop that special bond, it's pretty much like losing a partner."