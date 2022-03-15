SDPD responds to Lincoln High School after reports of a student armed with a gun, suspect in custody

The SDPD Watch Commander reported that a student suspect was in custody.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego police officers responded to Lincoln High School Tuesday afternoon after reports of a student armed with a gun surfaced. As of 3:30 p.m., the SDPD Watch Commander reported that a student suspect was in custody.

In a briefing after the incident, Captain Contreras, with the SDUSD Police said that when law enforcement arrived on the scene, they cleared students and staff from the offices and classrooms near the suspect and put the school on lockdown.

The suspect had locked himself in a room on campus. Officers asked the suspect to comply and when he refused to surrender, SDPD deployed a bean bag and the suspect was taken into custody.

A ghost gun was recovered in his possession.

Contreras confirmed that the suspect was a student at the school and did not identify by name but said he is approximately 16 years old.