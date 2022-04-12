SDPD searching for missing Pacific Beach woman considered at risk

Paré's purse was found in La Mesa and her car has been spotted in both La Mesa and Lemon Grove as of Monday, April 11.

SAN DIEGO — A 32-year-old woman from Pacific Beach is missing and considered at risk, according to the San Diego Police Department.

SDPD tweeted Tuesday night, on Monday, April 11, Nicole Paré didn't show up to pick up a family member at the airport. Her family went to her home in Pacific Beach to check on her, but they were unable to locate her and her car, which is a 2017 Audi A5 (CA 7VAZ668).

Paré's purse was found in La Mesa and her car has been spotted in both La Mesa and Lemon Grove as of Monday, April 11.

SDPD says there is no evidence she's a victim of a crime, based on the circumstances and the fact she's never gone missing before.

Paré is a white woman, with blonde hair, brown eyes, and is 5'2" tall, and about 130 pounds. Her clothing is unknown at this time.

If anyone has information on Nicole Marie Paré please contact the San Diego Police Department at 619-531-2000 and reference

SDPD Case #22-500305 pic.twitter.com/n6M0aP1eD3 — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) April 13, 2022