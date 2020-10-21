Watch live: SDPD in standoff with domestic violence suspect

San Diego Police say 35th Street will be shut down in both directions until the standoff is over.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Police along with PERT and San Diego Fire-Rescue are on the scene of a standoff in the 4000 block of 35th Street.

According to SDPD, a domestic violence suspect fled when police arrived at his home. They say he ran through yards and on rooftops. Once the man stopped, he began throwing objects and makeshift weapons off of a roof.

