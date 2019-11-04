SAN DIEGO — San Diego State University is implementing a new policy that is making waves on campus. Starting fall of 2019, incoming freshman who live in a campus residence hall will no longer be allowed to bring their cars to campus for their first year.

The university notes that this policy only applies to freshman students. Once a student reaches their second year they will be able to bring their car.

SDSU says the new policy is being implemented because there are not enough parking spaces for every student to bring their cars. The university adds that this is especially true because of the sophomore success program which requires non-local sophomores to live on campus.

Although the rule going into effect in fall of 2019, there are exceptions to the rule. Students will be able to apply for a waiver if certain criteria are met, such as special medical needs or extenuating family circumstances.



SDSU points out they are encouraging everyone including faculty and staff to take public transportation or to carpool. The university is not the first to enact this policy, the same one exists at other California schools such as UC San Diego and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.



San Diego State’s full statement can be read here:

Beginning fall 2019, San Diego State University will implement a new policy restricting parking for freshman living on campus.

As with other campus policies, in order to assist students who may have unique needs, freshmen with documented hardships are able and encouraged to apply for a waiver prior to the first semester of enrollment. Hardships may include a medical need, a military need, safety issues and concerns, family circumstances or possible impacts to employment. All waiver requests must be approved prior to bringing the vehicle to campus, and the university has also implemented an appeal process. Additional information about the policy and the waiver are available on the freshman resident parking page.

Also, SDSU encourages students -- as well as faculty and staff -- to both consider and utilize the many alternatives to having a vehicle on campus, including use of the bus and trolley systems and also ride sharing. SDSU has partnered with Zipcar, a car sharing service available to students 18 and older and Zimride, which allows students to post rides or request rides through the ease of a mobile app. More information can be found on SDSU’s Commuting & Transportation web page.

The policy change follows similar adaptations implemented at other California universities, including the University of California, San Diego, CSU Long Beach and Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo.