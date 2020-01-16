SAN DIEGO — Landscape architect Schmidt Design Group released new renderings of what the new River Park could look like this week.

Use the scroller in each picture to see the transition from existing conditions to the proposed renderings.

The stadium lot underneath the trolley tracks will be converted into what's described as a "ribbon of shade" with a basketball court and picnic area.

There will also be a wide-open space for a soccer field.

A parking lot facing Interstate 8 is set to become a natural path running adjacent to Murphy Canyon Creek with a hike path that loops around Mission Valley.

The stadium parking lot facing south towards the trolley line will become a new street that curves south from Rancho Mission Road. The bridge will allow people and wildlife to cross underneath.

San Diego State hopes to complete the land purchase by March.

