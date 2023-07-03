San Diego State University professor announced dead due to Legionella pneumonia

Dr. Michael J. Buono, a professor in the School of Exercise and Nutritional Sciences, was a beloved member of the SDSU community for more than 40 years.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego State University announced Tuesday afternoon that a professor was pronounced dead following a diagnosis of Legionella pneumonia.

"Dr. Buono, who was a faculty member in the School of Exercise and Nutritional Sciences, has been a beloved member of our SDSU community for more than 40 years," San Diego State officials sent out to the SDSU community.

Due to employee confidentiality, the university was previously unable to confirm the identity of the campus community member diagnosed with Legionnaires' disease.

"Close colleagues and friends, of which there are many within our campus community, say Dr. Buono was “great at seeing the big picture and appreciating life.” He cared greatly about students and was recognized by many as “the best teacher I ever had," SDSU officials said.

"Legionnaires' disease is a serious type of pneumonia (lung infection) caused by Legionella bacteria. People can get sick when they breathe in small droplets of water or accidentally swallow water containing Legionella into the lungs," according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In 2017, an outbreak of Legionnaire's disease near Disneyland led to 22 people getting sick and one dying. Most of those who fell ill had visited the park, and a health official later testified that mist from a cooling tower was the most likely source. Disneyland denied this, saying the outbreak's source was not scientifically determined.

"The world and SDSU community won’t be the same without Dr. Buono. Our hearts go out to his family, friends, colleagues, and the many students whose lives he touched through his decades of teaching and mentorship," SDSU said.