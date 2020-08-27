2 more coronavirus cases reported at SDSU, four cases since last week

Four cases were reported just in the last two days. 29 total members of the SDSU community have tested positive for the virus since March

SAN DIEGO — San Diego State reported two students who tested positive on Thursday, making four cases in the last two days and five total after 2,600 students moved to campus last week.

The two students are unrelated to each other, according to SDSU officials. The university said the campus risk is still low.

No other information such as living arrangements, testing location and symptoms are currently available.

Two other cases were reported among students on Wednesday, August 26. The university said those were unrelated to each other, both students live off-campus and were not related to any of the parties happening in the College Area last weekend.

Several parties were witnessed by News 8 last weekend after guidance was issued by the university to obey health codes issued by SDSU and the Center for Disease Control.

SDSU said disciplinary action would come for people who are in violation of health codes and is looking into the parties that were documented last weekend.