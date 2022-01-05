SDSU to begin spring 2022 semester remote, amid post-holiday COVID-19 spike

SDSU President Adela del La Torre made the announcement to students and staff to move most classes from in-person to remote from Jan. 19 through Feb. 4.

San Diego State President, Adela de la Torre sent a letter to the SDSU community Wednesday announcing that "as a proactive measure in response to this public health modeling, during the first two weeks of the spring semester, Jan. 19 through Friday, Feb. 4, instruction will be virtual with some minor exceptions. Our normal in-person course schedule will resume as planned on Monday, Feb. 7.

One school in the California State system had already announced that most classes would be online for the first two weeks of the spring semester. The president of CSU Sacramento posted a message Wednesday on the university website stating "in an effort to minimize the fear and potential danger as the daily rates spike, we have decided that most classes and labs will be delivered virtually from Jan. 24 through Feb. 6. On Feb. 7, we will return to the published class schedule with the vast majority of classes face-to-face."

Sacramento State announced today that most classes and labs will be delivered virtually for the first two weeks of the Spring 2022 semester, Jan. 24 through Feb. 6, in response to rising COVID-19 cases in Sacramento County.

On December 21, UC San Diego announced that due to the anticipated surge in COVID-19 cases related to the new omicron variant coinciding with the planned start of the winter quarter, the school would transition to remote only learning for the first 2 weeks of January.

UC San Diego, which began classes for the new quarter on Monday, Jan. 3, said it was exercising caution by moving all instruction away from in-person to remote from Jan. 3 through Jan. 17 in a campus notice posted from the office of UC San Diego Chancellor Khosla.

Chancellor Khosla made the announcement following a letter from UC President Dr. Michael Drake to the 10 UC chancellors asking them "to design and implement a plan for a January return to campus that mitigates public health impacts, responds to the unique circumstances facing your campus, and maintains our teaching and research operations."

Many of the other UC schools announced similar shifts to remote learning to begin the winter 2022 quarter.

The shift to remote learning followed an announcement that UCSD School of Medicine researchers had found an "unprecedented" spike in COVID- 19 viral load in wastewater collected from San Diego County's primary wastewater treatment facility.

The amount of COVID-19 virus detected in wastewater has predicted the region's COVID-19 caseload up to three weeks ahead of clinical diagnostic reports, the researchers said. Since people with COVID-19 shed the virus in their stool even before they experience symptoms, wastewater screening acts as an early warning system.

"The wastewater screening results reported [in December] are unlike any the team has seen before," said Jackie Carr of UCSD Health. Both Delta and Omicron variants of the virus were detected in the wastewater.