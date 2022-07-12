SDSU students 'disappointed' after no criminal charges filed in alleged rape case

Dear students, faculty and staff,



Today, the District Attorney announced that it has completed its review of the San Diego Police Department’s investigation of the College Area sexual assault reported in October 2021 and that no charges will be filed. The District Attorney’s statement explains its thorough process and its decision. I am writing to share my thoughts as well as provide information about our ongoing efforts at SDSU.



Outcome of SDPD Investigation



The District Attorney’s decision came following its review of SDPD’s investigation of the reported assault. While we cannot and do not speak for the District Attorney, it is important that our campus understand that this means that the District Attorney will not pursue or prosecute the case.



And it remains true that, given the severity of the allegations, it was imperative to have allowed police investigators and prosecutors to review the case without interference.



I understand that this will be a difficult time for members of our collective community, but you should know that the District Attorney’s decision has no bearing on our ongoing student conduct investigation at SDSU, which continues.



SDSU’s Investigation Remains Active



SDSU’s investigation remains active. Since SDPD confirmed in July that we could proceed with our student conduct investigation without compromising its criminal investigation, we have interviewed individuals from across our community and reviewed a range of evidence. We continue to encourage anyone with direct knowledge of the incident to report information via our online tools.



As I shared in my last message, we have already taken actions as part of this process, and we will continue to identify any additional actions we can take as an institution in the interest of individual and community safety. As is true of any investigation, certain information will not be shared due to privacy laws that restrict what information a university can legally share.



Our Work Continues



At SDSU, I appreciate being part of a community of people – staff, student leaders, faculty, parents and families – who have developed or supported programs, training sessions, events, research initiatives and policies in support of a safer environment for all. My work and our work is not done and will continue.



I also urge you: Should any member of our community need help, and at any time, please continue to seek support through our university offices.



Adela de la Torre, Ph.D.

San Diego State University President