Aztec fans take to streets near SDSU, Viejas Arena reaches capacity

Thousands of fans lined up to attend the SDSU Watch Party, but organizers closed doors shortly before tip-off after the arena reached maximum capacity.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego State men's basketball team's meteoric rise to the NCAA Tournament Championship has Aztec fans on edge here at home and in Houston.

CBS 8 has learned the San Diego Police Department has deployed additional officers to assist San Diego State University police on Monday evening.

Approximately 40-60 San Diego law enforcement officers were seen in riot gear near the SDSU campus.

Video shared on Twitter by SDSU student Daniela Ramirez showed fans attempting to breach the entrances to Viejas Arena after maximum capacity was reached.

According to SDSU University Police, no arrests were made.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the San Diego State University Police Department (UPD) has proactively increased patrols leading up to and following this evening’s watch party at Viejas Arena," the University Police Department said in statement to CBS 8.

The security was not letting anyone inside due to max capacity..then terror struck pic.twitter.com/ewkP4gtjpM — Daniela Ramirez (@jou_daniela) April 4, 2023

Road closures

To help mitigate traffic, anticipate road closures starting at about 7 p.m. Please note: street closures are subject to change. pic.twitter.com/1vtdnrYR0O — SDSU Police (@SDSUPD) April 4, 2023

The Viejas Arena has reached maximum capacity. We are no longer allowing new visitors entrance into the venue. We appreciate your understanding. Go Aztecs!! ⚫️🔴⚫️🔴 — Viejas Arena (@ViejasArena) April 4, 2023

