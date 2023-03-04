Aztec fans take to streets near SDSU, Viejas Arena reaches capacity

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego State men's basketball team's meteoric rise to the NCAA Tournament Championship has Aztec fans on edge here at home and in Houston.
CBS 8 has learned the San Diego Police Department has deployed additional officers to assist San Diego State University police on Monday evening.
Approximately 40-60 San Diego law enforcement officers were seen in riot gear near the SDSU campus.
Thousands of fans lined up to attend the SDSU Watch Party at Viejas Arena, but organizers closed doors shortly before tip-off after the arena reached maximum capacity.
Video shared on Twitter by SDSU student Daniela Ramirez showed fans attempting to breach the entrances to Viejas Arena after maximum capacity was reached.
According to SDSU University Police, no arrests were made.
"Out of an abundance of caution, the San Diego State University Police Department (UPD) has proactively increased patrols leading up to and following this evening’s watch party at Viejas Arena," the University Police Department said in statement to CBS 8.
Road closures
