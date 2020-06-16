San Diego Unified to meet about finalizing reopening plans Tuesday

San Diego Unified School District is scheduled to hold a workshop at 3:30 to discuss what the reopening may look like when schools start at the end of August.

SAN DIEGO — Public, charter and private schools in San Diego County may hold in-person classes starting Tuesday, as reopenings continue throughout the region.

This would have a huge impact on families who have been staying at home to care for their kids. San Diego Unified School District is scheduled to hold a workshop at 3:30 Tuesday to discuss what the reopening may look like when schools start at the end of August.

Updated county health orders took effect Tuesday, allowing all schools -- with the exception of colleges and universities -- to hold on-campus classes as long as the schools comply with measures outlined in the State COVID-19 Industry Guidance: Schools and School-Based Programs issued by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH).

Those measures include face coverings required at all times, daily temperature checks recommended, increased emphasis on hand washing and sanitizing, enhanced cleaning and disinfecting in the classrooms and setting classrooms up to allow for increased physical distance between students provided in Stronger Together: A Guidebook for the Safe Reopening "where feasible." The California Department of Education (CDE) released the 55-page guide last week.

News 8 spoke with Superintendent Cindy Marten last week about the new school measures for reopening.

Colleges and Universities shall not hold classes or other school activities where students gather on the school campus, except for research-related activities and where necessary to train students who will serve as essential workers.

Each school must complete and post a document detailing the actions the school is taking to comply with the industry guidance issued by the state.

District schools were physically closed on March 13, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since that time, students and teachers have logged 69 million Zoom meeting minutes. More than 50,000 Chromebook computers have been distributed to students and school workers have provided more than two million meals to local families