Sea lion leaves ocean, spends a day on the green at Omni La Costa golf course

This isn't the first sea lion that has wandered around San Diego County. In January, another sea lion stopped traffic on state Route 94.

Example video title will go here for this video

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A San Diego sea lion is safe and back in the ocean after spending the day on the green at the golf courses at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad.

On Thursday, Omni La Costa resort staff discovered the sea lion soaking up some sun on one of the golf courses.

According to witnesses, the sea lion wandered nearly three miles away from the ocean onto the course.

La Costa resort staff were able to quickly report the stray sea lion to the Sea World rescue team.

Rescue workers from Sea World quickly arrived and rescued the sea lion from the Carlsbad resort. Workers removed the sea lion from the golf course and safely returned her to the ocean.

But this isn't the first time a sea lion in San Diego chose to ditch the ocean and head around town.

In January, a sea lion roamed onto state Route 94 in the Stockton area, stopping traffic while concerned motorists, California Highway Patrol officers and SeaWorld personnel rescued the wayward aquatic animal.

The Highway Patrol arrived a short time later and stopped traffic while SeaWorld animal handlers were en route. By the time they got there, the straying sea lion had made its way back across the roadway and taken refuge in an adjacent open area covered by ice plant.

The personnel from the maritime theme park used a net to capture the apparently unscathed sea lion, taking custody of it about 10:30 a.m., according to CHP public-affairs Officer Jim Bettencourt.